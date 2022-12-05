….Says, we don’t touch LG funds

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, stated that the 13 per cent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federal Government were expended on capital projects and payment of accumulated salary arrears.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, also disassociated himself from those alleged to have been stealing funds meant for local government areas from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC.

The statement reads: “Some of the impactful projects undertaken and completed by this administration include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 32.6km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje Local Government Area; 16.65km Ikaramu-Akunnu-chainnage 7-Oke Agbe Road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area; 4.5km Agadagba Obon-New Ajapa Road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area; 3.0km Oke Igbo Township roads, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, among others.

“Recently, the Governor commenced the rehabilitation of over 35 kilometres of network of roads in Akure, the state capital.

“The roads being rehabilitated are the existing ones built by past governments several years ago and which are already in bad shape with potholes and failed sections. The 9.5km Emure- Iporo Road and rehabilitation of 15.2 Akure phase “D” road networks have all begun.

“The 10-km Okitipupa-Igbokoda virgin road, commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, is another evidence of Governor Akeredolu’s commitment to infrastructural development. These intensive capital projects are financed from these refunds and Internally Generated Revenue.

“The monthly FAAC receipts are devoted to the payment of salaries and pensions as agreed by Labour leaders at the monthly meetings presided over by the Head of Service and Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council, JNC.

“Despite Governor Akeredolu’s vow to always pay salaries and pensions as and when due, the financial crisis across the country occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in non-payment of salaries in full for some months.”