By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that its operatives have from January to December 2022, arrested 780 suspects in connection with various forms of crimes, while a total number of 116 were convicted.

Speaking at a press conference for the end of Year 2022 in Kaduna on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, said the Command also.rescued 206 kidnapped victims within the period, recovered 49 rifles and 1,359 rounds of live ammunition.

He said they recovered 17 bandits’ Operational Motor Cycles , killed 21 bandits while 1,446 rustled livestock were recovered at different parts of the State.

The CP said upon assumption of duty as the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State on 8th April, 2022, which was on the heels of the incident of train attack of 28th March, 2022 between Dutse Village – Rijana along Abuja – Kaduna rail track and the earlier security breach within the Kaduna International Airport general area, there was need for urgent safeguard of commuters/road users especially along Kaduna – Abuja expressway in the absence of a functional rail and commercial air operation which was considered paramount and imperative.

“With these challenges met on ground, there was thus no time to spare and I had to immediately and swiftly review and rejig existing architecture, crime map the state, re-strategize and mobilise all operational, tactical and intelligence resources and deploy same massively cognisant of the crimes prevalent in the different areas of the State.”

“For obvious reasons as stated earlier, Abuja – Kaduna highway was prioritsied with heavy motorised and static patrols complemented by military backup and aerial patrol and surveillance from the Force Headquarters. The objective was to keep the road open and safe for travellers being, as at that time, the only major means of accessing Kaduna and other north-western states from Abuja and the southern part of the Country.”

He said the objective was achieved as throughout the period under review, the Command was able to minimize any form of security breach/threat on the highway through the stated upgrade in visibility policing and prompt response to distress calls.

He said checkmating attacks and ensuring safety on all major connecting highways, the command’s inner city patrols and crime prevention and control operations aimed at combating criminal activities within the various cities and communities were equally intensified.

According to him, the 7 Area Commands and 61 Divisions in the state were specifically tasked to leverage Community Policing Strategy by strengthening Police-Community Partnership in discharging their constitutional mandate of ensuring public safety and security in their respective areas of responsibility.

“The combined effects of the measures as enumerated above have led the Command to record remarkable achievements in its fight against crimes such as armed robbery/banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling among others,” he said.

He said as campaigns have started ahead of the 2023 elections, the Police Command has been keeping tabs and closely monitoring activities in the political arena.

“I have had 2 engagement meetings with stakeholders in the political process towards ensuring seamless, peaceful and hitch-free electioneering activities in the State. In the course of these engagements, it was re-iterated to political actors in clear unmistakable terms that the political game has to be played strictly by the rules. The need for political parties, office seekers and their supporters to conform with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines was re-emphasised.”

” Let me exploit this opportunity to reecho my warnings to our politicians to avoid actions and conducts that are contrary to extant laws guiding the electoral process as nobody will be spared in our determination to enforce the laws,” he warned.