Two teenage girls are currently at death’s door after selling their organs for N100,000 each to a medical doctor at Redwood Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The girls involved are a 17-year-old Precious Ikechukwu, daughter of Bishop Ikechukwu Umeayo, the Founder of Living Word Anointed Gospel Mission, located at Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos, and her father’s Secretary, 19-year-old, Theresa Obam.

Precious and Theresa allegedly connived with a member of the church, Mrs Blessing Adeleke who often attends the church’s prayer vigils.

Vanguard learnt that Mrs Adeleke, who was staying with her mother-in-law in the compound where Bishop Umeayo’s church is situated took the girls to one Dr Durodola’s in the aforesaid hospital in the Ogun state capital.

The whole saga became known on September 12, 2022, when Precious started vomiting. Her father took her to a hospital thinking her sickness would be typhoid or malaria.

In a bid to treat her, the doctor requested a medical test, which later revealed that Precious’ anus and private part were damaged.

It was gathered that the sick girl disclosed to her father that a female member of his church, Mrs Adeleke, trafficked her and Theresa to Abeokuta, where their organs were sold to a medical doctor – Dr Durodola.

The teenagers revealed further that Mrs Adeleke convinced them to carry out the illegal act because her father is not paying them enough money and that she would take them to where they will be handsomely paid N100,000.

More revelation they let out was that Mrs Adeleke warned them not to tell their parents, saying that if they did, she would kill them.

How transplant was carried out

The victims went further to say that Mrs Adeleke also known as Mummy K, without the consent of their parents, trafficked them to the hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State and colluded with Dr Durodola who injected some drugs into them.

They alleged that they were forcefully taken to a PDF Hospital in Surulere, Lagos where they were also coerced.

In the process, their ovaries/eggs/organs were harvested illegally by the medical doctor without their consent, resulting in severe pains and bleeding.

Based on the revelations, the ladies were taken to another hospital in Surulere, Lagos, where they were referred to a medical laboratory for tests and scans.

The result revealed that their liver, uterus, urinary bladder, kidney, spleen, and gall bladder were damaged as a result of their ovaries/eggs, about (46 ovaries) that were harvested in the hospital at Abeokuta.

They’re not organ harvesters—Police

Speaking on the matter, Lagos State Police spokesman, David Hundeyin, said: “It was not organ harvesters, the operation was carried out by a professional doctor and the process was legal.

“All documents were signed and the girls stated in the document that they were above 18 years.”