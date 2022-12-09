Recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC will be available on Monday, December 12, 2022.

The NSCDC made this announcement in a statement on its official recruitment portal on its website.

Here is a guide on how to apply on the NSCDC recruitment portal, including the application form and requirements and how to register for recruitment 2022 via the www.nscdc.gov.ng application portal.

It is important to know that the NSCDC recruitment 2022 application is free. Ensure you take note of this if you wish to apply for any job vacancy in the corps. The application form is obtainable online on the recruitment portal of the NSCDC.

First, you need to visit the application page to apply for NSCDC Recruitment 2022 and also see the official portal for Civil Defence 2022 recruitment exercise.

The civil Defence recruitment portal is www.nscdc.gov.ng or cdfipb.careers. Civil defence application portal website will be open as soon as the recruitment is announced to commence officially.

How to Apply:

It is very easy to apply for Civil Defence recruitment. All you need to do is go to the official recruitment portal www.nscdc.gov.ng and register. Once you’ve done that, submit your documents on the portal and provide the right information. Here is the steps to follow to apply for NSCDC 2022 recruitment:

Go to www.cdfipb.careers.

Click on apply.

Enter your Bio-data on the page

Upload your certificates and National ID.

Submit your application once completed.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted soon.

The requirements:

Civil Defence Recruitment Requirements 2022

Height (Male) – 1.68m

Height (Female) – 1.65m

Age – 18-30

Academic Requirement – B.Sc, HND or OND, WASSCE

A B.Sc or Masters’s Degree from an accredited Tertiary Institution in any related discipline or an HND in a relevant course in any field of study. Also, having a good knowledge of computers and their basic applications to use for the work and proper delivery of various tasks as required by the organization.

NSCDC fact sheet

The NSCDC is a Para-Military Outfit that is responsible for the protection of Nigerians in public events and as such, it needs to recruit new workers from time to time. Once Civil Defence is recruiting, information will be released to the general public to keep them updated.

The NSCDC has clearly stated on the portal www.nscdc.gov.ng that recruitment into the agency is transparent and completely free of charge to apply. This means that as long as you have the needed credentials, you should be eligible to participate in the recruitment exercise.