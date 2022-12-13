The National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) recruits qualified Nigerians for different roles.

Although the recruitment process is yet to begin, this piece provides some of the requirements, the application process, and other key details needed when it is time.

It is very pertinent to be aware of the rules and instructions to get the applicants successfully selected.

In order to ascertain this, job seekers can properly take note of those recommendations and instructions as explained in this piece.

What NVRI does

The National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) was founded in 1913 in Zaria, Kaduna State. It has been relocated to Jos, Plateau State.

The mission of NVRI is to perform research on all animal diseases and other activities pertaining to animals. In order to achieve this, seven departments work with NVRI.

Requirements for NVRI jobs

All applicants are recommended to confirm that they meet the basic requirements outlined on the recruiting page before applying for NVRI recruitment.

Interested candidates should have the following qualifications:

A first degree university certificate (BSc) or its equivalent from any recognised tertiary institution.

An O’level result that meets the minimum requirement.

Basic computing skills.

NVRI recruitment application guidelines

Interested applicants should follow the steps below to apply:

Visit the NVRI recruitment portal nvri.gov.ng

Read the requirements for the position you are applying for thoroughly.

Follow the appropriate steps to apply.

There is absolutely no deadline because NVRI is not currently hiring. After the distribution of the recruiting form, information regarding the deadline for applications will be made public.

After the application form is made available, more details regarding the NVRI application deadline will be included in this area.

This article is to get the public ready for the jobs when they are published.