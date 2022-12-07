Kojo Brifo is the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria and West Africa.

Nigeria’s staple market has been noticeably impacted by rising inflation, which has triggered the cost of staples to surge by more than 100% within the last five years.

Some of the notable staples include garri, rice, yam, plantains, vegetables, meat, etc. These foods are eaten regularly in Nigeria, with varying importance depending on the food sources available.

Euromonitor International’s research notes that staple foods in Nigeria saw a weak performance in volume terms in 2022, despite being a category that offers essential products for the population. Growth was strongly impacted by unit price increases, which led consumers to seek cheaper alternatives to packaged products in several categories. Nigeria’s staple market generated US$191.40 billion in revenue in 2022, and market growth is projected to be 8.68% yearly (CAGR 2022–2027).

However, changing consumer lifestyles, increased urbanization and a growing working class are gradually introducing less traditional contenders to local staples. A few years ago, Nigeria’s most popular dishes were pounded yam, jollof rice, Amala, Tuwo, Ofe Owerri, and Efo Riro. Today, ramen-type noodles are deeply embedded in homes as an instant meal with annual servings in Africa exceeding 1.78 billion as at 2017.

Noodles as a contemporary Staple Food in Nigeria

The global instant noodle market is projected to grow from $54.60 billion in 2022 to $81.84 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.95% within the forecast period, 2022-2029. In terms of the continental split, 85% share of the global market is from the Asia Pacific region, 5% from Latin America, 6%, from Europe, and 4% from Africa. Originally from Japan, instant noodles are produced in over 90 countries worldwide and have become one of the most internationally recognized food products that are consumed across developing and developed countries.

Noodles are stomach-filling foods that can be produced from wheat, rice, and potatoes (sweet and Irish potatoes. They are either stretched, extruded, or rolled flat and sliced into long strips or strings. The continent is home to a wide array of shapes and flavors of noodles, including Chinese noodles, Filipino noodles, Indonesian noodles, Japanese noodles, Korean noodles, Vietnamese noodles, etc.

Since the introduction of noodles in Nigeria in 1988, by Indo foods, under the brand name Indomie, noodles have gained popularity, thanks to their convenience, taste, nutrition, and affordable prices. Today, Nigeria has become the 11th largest instant noodle market in the world. Since Indomie’s entry into the market, at least 10 other brands currently compete with Indomie to capture the Nigerian noodle market with flavors becoming easy differentiators. The chicken flavor has become the dominant flavor in the noodle category.

With little effort and at an affordable price, an instant noodle meal is ready within 5 minutes, saving the busy worker, the comfortable middle class, the university student, the mother, and the children, time and a grumbling stomach. Noodle is the go-to meal, thanks to their ease of preparation, especially when you are short on time. It can be garnished with an ensemble of seasonings, proteins (meat/fish/eggs) hotdog, chili pepper, and vegetables: tomato, carrot, etc.

A survey carried out by BusinessDay in 2020 Consumers revealed that nine out of ten Nigerians aged 35 and under are loyal consumers of the staple, spending between N60 and N350 per item depending on size and flavor.

It’s fascinating to see noodles become a common meal in many Nigerian households. It is arguably in the ranks above foods like rice, yams, eba, or any other typical staple thought to be the sole domain of Nigerian cuisine.

The staple has become more and more popular among Nigerian millennials and even older generations over time. Noodles are frequently the first food to reach the kitchen cabinet these days before other staples.

Delicious noodles can serve as a short afternoon snack or a substantial, protein-packed dinner with the addition of vegetables, carrots, seasoning variants, a jammy egg, or chili crisp as garnish.

They are also slightly less expensive than other staples and easy, quick, and simple to prepare, especially when you are hungry and pressed for time, making them stand out from other food varieties.

The size of the Nigerian Noodle Market

One of the world’s biggest markets for the consumption of noodles is Nigeria. Over the past two decades, the consumption of noodles has grown significantly, becoming a vital staple that is frequently consumed by nearly all Nigerian homes.

With 1.92 million servings consumed as of May 2020, Nigeria was listed as the 11th largest consumer of instant noodles in the world by the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA).

In Nigeria, at least 16 noodle brands are vying for market dominance. Some of these companies appeal to consumers across the country, while others only have local appeal. Some of the leading brands include Indomie, Golden Penny, Honeywell Noodles, Chikki Chikki, Cherrie, Tummy Tummy, Bestie, Jolly Jolly, Master Noodles Golden.

In the competitive noodle market, companies differentiate their products based on the uniqueness of their flavors. These brands appeal to people of all ages, while a select few have been able to capture the hearts and palates of both the young and the old in the nation – providing a variety of sizes and flavors, including the 70-gram, 100-gram, and 150-gram sizes, and the hungry-man size.

In 2020, the noodles industry in Nigeria was valued at N190 billion, expanding steadily year after year due to the country’s fast population growth rate. Indomie Instant Noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods is the most consumed, controlling over 60% percent of the market share, with Golden Penny, Honeywell and the remaining players vying for the rest.

Flavors and Seasonings for Noodles

Given that flavor and seasonings distinguish noodles from one another, it is vital to point out that consumers are still seeking flavors with authentic tastes. Noodle producers must innovate around the tastes of Africans if they want to grow their market share and consumption of noodles. Nigerian consumers are looking for flavors that have authentic African tastes. For noodles manufacturers to gain more market share and increase consumption of noodles, they must innovate around the taste preference of Africans. The current chicken flavor of African noodle takes inspiration from the Asia Pacific, where meaty notes from chicken, beef, and pork, among others are typically preferred. Unfortunately, Africa has its own preferred cuisine, which provides an opportunity for noodle manufacturers to take advantage of by integrating authentic African.

To develop an exciting range of noodle flavors for various applications ranging from traditional ingredients to local flavors, Freddy Hirsch has studied instant noodle varieties in Africa over the years. Some of these flavors include Eforiro, Rasel Elhanout, Yassa Chicken, Berebere and Durban Chicken Curry. Other flavors that complement noodles include Jollof, Chicken Tomato, curry chicken, crayfish, stockfish, suya, and BBQ, among several others. Every flavor offers a unique and satisfying taste experience.

Eforiro (Nigeria): Eforiro is a local spice that the Yoruba people of western Nigeria are known for. It features an original combination of spinach, dry fish, locust beans (Iru), toasted onions, scotch bonnet flavor, chilli flavor, and cow-stripe flavor.

Rasel Elhanout (North Africa): This blend of spices, which differs from region to region in Northern African nations such as Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, includes sweet peppercorn flavor, fenugreek, ginger, cardamom, rosebuds clove, nutmeg, coriander, mace, and paprika flavor. It can be used to season a variety of savory dishes such as pasta, rice, stews, etc.

Yassa Chicken (Senegal): This is the base of this delectable West African seasoning, which is further enhanced with spices like lemon, and black pepper, notes of roasted garlic, fiery chilli, and flavors of fried chicken to create a truly mouthwatering flavor.

Berebere (East Africa): This hot spice mixture is bursting at the seams with distinctive flavors. The genuine Ethiopian spice mixture is flavorful and hot. It has notes of roasted chicken, fenugreek, toasted onion, cloves, cinnamon, and chilli pepper to create a mouthfeel that is reminiscent of East African goodness. This seasoning can be added to stews, soups, poultry, and pork rubs.

Durban Chicken Curry (South Africa): Spice up your food with our hot and spicy curry seasoning. This seasoning is a blend of garam masala, cardamom, and cinnamon which gives a hint of sweetness and adds a rustic touch to this flavor.

Conclusion

Noodles will continue to become more popular and acceptable across Nigeria, however, what will become the game changer for brands is the flavor.

Based on research and consumer insights for the development of authentic noodle flavors for the African consumer, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, and Symrise continue to create a series of flavor options – using traditional ingredients and local flavors – for the noodle market. Considering regional target flavor profiles, consumer preferences, cooking traditions, and consumption habits, the development involved flavorists, R&D, regulatory, analytical, marketing staff, process engineers, and global procurement professionals.

In addition, the collaboration will improve food innovation and ensure deep market penetration in West Africa and harness our joint flavor technology platforms to deliver authentic African flavors and enhancers.

While Africa provides the next growth market for instant noodles and pasta, driven by a growing population, cost, and convenience, demand is still unsatisfied for the teeming population, there is an urgent need to continue to increase the local capacity of the stakeholders to support the growth of the sector.