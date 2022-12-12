By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As part of its efforts to curb the menace of Gender-Based Violence, GBV, in Nigeria, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development, CAFOD, has said Nigeria can deal with GBV innovatively by rectifying state laws at the community.

This the Agency said has begun assisting the federal government in taking the campaign to communities, adding that it wasn’t a new model but it is one that needed more focus.

Country Representative for CAFOD, Mr. Kelechi Emeh, who spoke during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, organised by CAFOD and CWSI in Abuja, said it is easier to implement laws when communities have adopted them.

According to him, “What we are doing today is a snippet of CAFOD’s commitment towards working on Gender-Based Violence, whether it’s impacting on men or women.

“We have enough laws in Nigeria, we have good laws, however the challenge we have is the implementation of those polices and laws. When laws are made and kept in shelves, they are not publicised, neither are these communities aware of the provisions of the law, then the practices continue.

“That is where the government has got a complementary hand in the NGOs, that civil society are now complimenting the work that the government has done by promulgating the law, we now take those laws to the communities.

“What we have done in a community for example, is that we took the law of the state and rectified it at the community level, so we brought it down to the community level and brought their own Customary laws along that stopped some of these practices, we fused the two together in order to have the traditional laws of those communities. That the King and his cabinet have appended their signatures.

“So it has moved from the governors to the community governance structures, a community is a unit, it is easier to implement when the community has adopted the state laws.

“This is not a new model, but it’s an innovative way of dealing with Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria. And therefore we have moved from state laws to now community, amending and implementing those laws.”

Giving its own quota to the fight against GBV in Nigeria, Programme Manager, Center for Women Studies and Intervention, CWSI, explained that, “The GBV campaign has rightfully been targeting local communities.

“Most NGOs don’t go to-hard-to reach areas, so we try to see how we can get into the hinterland where the rights of men and women are not really understood, and not only understood, they are not protected and promoted.

“Our work is basically not urban, the only urban places we work is Kogi state where we have women in governance and much of our activities in Kogi are centred around engagement with government and the legislature.”

In the same vein, representative from the Gender Unit, FCT Police Command, Theresa Monday said the Police were doing their best but appealed to Nigerians to at all times report cases of GBV.