By Emma Amaize & Chancel Sunday

WARRI—Elder Statesman and former minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has expressed disappointment over the assault on his effort to unite various aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of Ijaw extraction in Delta State.

Bozimo, who made his disappointment known to newsmen, Tuesday, when some individuals hurled insults at him in social media after a robust meeting of stakeholders of Ijaw ethnic extraction within the PDP was held at his residence in Warri over the weekend.

He stressed that his good intentions for the party to be united following the party’s post-primaries occurrences in the state were assaulted for selfish reasons best known to those mongering falsehood in social media.

He said: “Upon being persuaded by some PDP stakeholders in the South-South, including Wing Comdr. P.Y. Biakpara, who led the team, I decided to embark on a reconciliation move for PDP members of Ijaw extraction in the state.

“However, we had a robust deliberation at the meeting of stakeholders of Ijaw extraction within the PDP in the state, we set up a 7-man Reconciliation Committee and we agreed that the committee should work out modalities for us to work together to unite aggrieved members and deliver the party in 2023.

“But less than 24 hours of constituting the Reconciliation Committee, some members of the committee met and came up with a resolution of endorsement and all that, setting aside our aim of reaching out to aggrieved members of the party before the former.

“Thereafter, some individuals who displayed youthful exuberance hurled insults on my person in social media when I stood on giving priority to putting things in order among us to make a stronger PDP.

“In my exhortation at the meeting , I urged all aggrieved members of the party to set aside their grievances, reconcile and put their house, the PDP, in order and be in position to make an impact in preparation for the 2023 elections.

“We were on the verge of putting behind us the past as Ijaw people and forge ahead as members of one party, but the effort is being threatened by elements who do not wish PDP well.

“As far as I’m concerned, God has already blessed me enormously and I’ve no grudges against anyone. All my efforts and energies exerted as far as politics is concerned is for the betterment of the younger generation”.