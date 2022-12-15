Ijeoma Etuk

Ijeoma Etuk is the Lead Content Marketing Strategist at InkJay Creatives and Contracts with approximately three years of versatility in content writing, proficient researching and editing diverse content.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology from Ebonyi State University.

She has demonstrated records of accomplishments in proposing, outlining and impacting business owners on the wheels of “Content creation with InkJay” where she has taught over 4000 business owners how to attract their audience as well as target market, build credibility and make sales while engaging, inspiring, entertaining and educating them.

She is known to have designed well above 80 tailor-made content calendars for brands/business owners, and these calendars can make any product become your bestseller.

Testimonials of her product/services from her clients make rounds, and her brand thrives on account of the never-ending positive reviews.

To being a content marketing strategist and content writer, Ijeoma has added a Certified Virtual Assistant badge to her badges from African Leadership group.

She can professionally cater to social media management, email management, customer service support, Data Entry, Lead generation and General administrative tasks.

At work/trainings, Ijeoma’ soft skills would get you. She is a lover of God and works conscientiously.