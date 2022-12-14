The Chief Executive Officer of LuckyBay Homes, Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomu has recounted how it was rough for him at the beginning when started his real estate firm.

According to him, “I was born the fifth child of a family of 12, and I am married with two children. My wife is from Benin City in Edo State. I started as a real estate Broker in 2009 and I was able to save enough money to start my first project in 2013 it was very tough because there was no support, as it took me 5 years to complete my first project which is a two 5 bedroom fully detached duplex. I sold it between 2017/2018 and that was my major breakthrough”, the founder of LuckyBay Homes stated.

“My story is one of grass to grace as two of my companies presently undertake several projects in Lagos, with plans to “extend to Abuja and Asaba.

“.Despite the crippling effect of COVID-19 on businesses across the world, I set up an empowerment fund for Nigerian youths in 2020, as a way of lifting others up.

“I know and I have seen practical examples that when youths are empowered, they can take care of their families and increase the country’s GDP, and in the long run, poverty will reduce drastically in Nigeria.

“Growing from a very poor family, I know how difficult life is on the street, and what people are going through to survive. So, I think it is important that lifelines should be extended to our youths”.

“I am driven by my passion for the real estate business. Right now, real estate in Nigeria is the surest investment that guarantees 100% profit returns every year,” the Luckybay Homes boss said.