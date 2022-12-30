It has been an exciting ten years journey that Countrysyde Studios embraced the responsibility of training people in music production.

The company is owned by Olaleye Adeyinka also known as Kollo, who leveraged the idea at Eko FM in 2012 to meet the needs of people in the entertainment and music industry in Nigeria.

Adeyinka, speaking with Vanguard, shared his journey of how he began after having an interview with on-air-personality, (OAP), Daniel Akpata in 2012 that birthed the Countrysyde project.

He dedicated his resources to the project which he believes it is a form of youth development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) when it comes to training, mentoring and producing.

“It is just more or less like a youth development programme that I created as far back as 2012. It’s for people that wanted to learn how to produce songs. Basically, I started out as a music producer. I was producing music artistes,” Adeyinka started.

Countryside Studios had produced some of the Nigerian finest talented superstars like Simi, Bouqui, Cute Sagay in their journey to stardom.

“I had produced great music artistes in this country like Simi, Bouqui, Cute Sagay, he was nominated for Gospel Song Award at a time. I also produced Jhybo, he’s Yoruba rapper, Tolu Odukoya and HenriSOUL.

He continued, “I had a radio interview at Eko FM in 2012. It was OAP Daniel Akpata that interviewed me. We connected so well and he wanted me to come back on the show. But, I was a producer.

“He wanted me to come and talk about what I do. I talked about the technicalities involved, the whole process and everything. That was how it started.”

The platform got the attention of people who were interested. They started calling to know more about how to produce music. He was doing this on a talk show for one year. This fuelled Adeyinka’s passion and launched Countrysyde Studios.

“I went on the show and people started calling me. I was on this for a year. I was just talking about music production. And it was also about mentoring people on music production,” he said.

The Countrysyde Studios helmsman said, “After a year, I stopped. I, then, started out a new programme with Top Radio. It was called Next Top Talent. This afforded me the opportunity to talk more about the practical aspect of music production. I dedicated my time to talking about the process. I wanted something that was practical. And the platform gave me that.

“We started out Next Top Talent. We put instrumentals out and people would download them. And then, we would pick whoever had the best song to produce.

“Then we brought them to the studio, recorded them and brought them out. People were following the whole process. They would have to make good songs. And people were voting for whoever they liked. Next Top Talent ran for about one and a half years.”

Speaking about his achievements for the past ten years, Adeyinka said Vector, General Pype and Eva were the artistes he worked with on the project.

“We used to walk with people like Vector, General Pype and Eva. We had Vector in the first season, the second season, we had General Pype. And we had Eva as the artiste in the third season next,” he added. “Akin Alabi was on board to shoot our videos. Top Radio was offering the platform to use. It was an amazing experience.”

About funding, he said, “It was more like a CSR project for us to help people. Then I had to stop and run my own project which was my own training programme. That was how the whole journey started.”

Countryside Studios located at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos has trained nothing less than 500 people in studio music production with subsidised fees.

“I used to have massive people coming for the programme on yearly basis. When I started I could have over 50 students annually. The number kept on going like that. But, during COVID, I reduced the number to 20 students and has been like till this year.

“Later, I was having students from the United States, and the United Kingdom receiving training online. I had students from Ghana as well.

“I can tell you I’ve had more than 500 people that have benefitted from this project. I used to do social media advertising as far back as 2012 on Facebook and Google. A lot of people knew me.

“We offered them a three-month programme, then a year of mentoring and training. We would be in the studio for three months giving them training, offering them practicals, and then have one year to come to the studio. Then have one-year free mentorship,” he added.

About sponsoring, he said, “I don’t have sponsors. I run it myself. Students have a percentage they pay. Most of the people are young people. One of the things that inspire me was that there were a lot of guys who preferred to be in the studio and do music production than doing Yahoo Yahoo (cybercrime).

“When I was having financial challenges, I had young boys that were very passionate about learning. This also motivated and encouraged me to intensify the training despite my financial challenges. You know many people want to become artistes, but production is a more hands-on project. And production is very rewarding for every business-minded artiste. It is usually good to stand out as producers.”

Countryside Studios is unique in meeting people’s needs and offering music production training in a conducive learning atmosphere, Adeyinka said.

“When I started, the unique selling proposition for me was to offer a structured programme. I made some research before starting out, and I realised there was no structured platform for training people in music production. I realised most of the students would be probably working class trying to delve into a new entertainment business.

“I wanted to create a learning programme that was very conducive and accessible to my students, that would be regular classes and more practical in the studio. The learning system in Nigeria is very poor but we try to make learning interesting with practicals. I didn’t want people to come just for classes and like certificates. But, they have to come to classes to make something meaningful for themselves,” he said.

Being a songwriter and singer, Kollo appealed to generous people for expansive projects through massive capital investment. He also pointed out the benefits of the project.

“I need financial support and also young creative people to come and benefit from this project. I have trained doctors, engineers, politicians etc.

“I want people to know that it is for helping them create something of value. It helps people to shape their individual traits. For instance, a lot of patience is needed. When we are producing someone’s songs, we have to share their ideas, feel their styles, and replicate them into sounds they will appreciate. This project helps people to tone down their temperaments.”

He spoke about his experience as a singer, “I didn’t start as a music artiste but I’ve had a couple of songs along the line. As far back as 2010, I used to have a song that was very popular. I’ve always been a behind the scene person.”