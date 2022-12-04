By Ayo Onikoyi

UK-based Nigerian creative, Musa Babatunde Ohiani, also known as Blackp0petv who continues to make amazing impacts in the entertainment industry has opened up on how he discovered his talent and the knack for creating amazing content.

He said, “Few years ago, a popular U.K. comedian, MC OJB, organised a show where I first discovered my talent of making people happy. I discovered that you can make many people happy through different means, so I am always encouraged to do more.”

According to him, since he moved to the UK to study for a degree in Electronics Engineering at Greenwich University in Kent in the United Kingdom in 2007, he discovered that he could make meaningful impact in the lives of the people by creatively engaging them and getting involved in the entertainment sector where he could communicate better to a larger society.

As part of his plan to reach out to people and support them, he floated the Blackp0petv, aimed at reaching out to the less privileged on and off the internet with the hope of making them happy.

Speaking further on how his life changed as social media content creator, he disclosed that in 2019 when Covid-19 was actively rampant and everywhere was on lockdown with many people unhappy, “I broke out with the help of social media platforms TikTok and Instagram and became known as a comedian who can make people laugh in difficult moments.