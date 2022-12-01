By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has disclosed that the Free Trade Zones, FTZ, in Nigeria, has attracted over $30 billion investments and provided 150,000 jobs.

Adesugba, who disclosed this at the 30th anniversary of the Free Trade Zones Scheme in Nigeria, held in Abuja yesterday, said the FTZ harboured over 600 enterprises which had also provided 400,000 indirect jobs.

He said: “Currently, NEPZA exercises regulatory oversight on 46 Free Trade Zones, out of which forty-four (44) are private-owned and two (2) fully owned and managed by the Authority on behalf of government. Even the two (2) are undergoing a process of Concession to private entities.

“These business enclaves harbour over 600 enterprises providing 150,000 direct employment and an estimated 400,000 indirect employment.”

