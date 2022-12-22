...It’s way to go – AfDB

...As Oyo gets N300bn investment in sugar project

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, NSDC, Mr Zacch Adedeji, has said the Federal Government is committed to using the sugar master plan to reduce poverty and unemployment in the country.

Adedeji spoke during the ground breaking of N300 billion Brent Sugar Plantation and Mill on Tuesday in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The Brent Sugar Plantation and Mill is sited on 11,000 hectares of land along Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road.

Adedeji said that the investment by Brent Sugar was a practical demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards building a productive country.

He said: “One of the major tools that we have and which can help us take the youths out of poverty is the sugarcane-based industries.

“We must commend Brent Sugar Limited for deeming it fit to establish this kind of project in this environment. This is not only for Oyo State, but for Nigeria.

“The mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari is that we must eat what we grow and grow what we eat. This is one practical.”

Also speaking, President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, said industrialisation was the pillar for economic prosperity.

Adesina, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Industrialisation, Professor Oyebanji Oyelahan, said that establishment of Brent Sugar is a path to industrialisation and economic prosperity.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer, Brent Sugar Limited, Mr Martins Akinola said: “For the sugarcane plantation, the company is investing nothing less than N120b for the 11, 000 hectares that we are going to plant. We are going to phase it on yearly basis.

“In 2023, we are going to plant 1,000 hectares and we are hoping that the following year, we will be doubling it on yearly basis.

“For the integrated mill and the refinery, that is going to cost about N30b because it is going to have coal generation which will generating electricity.”

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, said the state government was committed to infrastructural development of the state.

Makinde said that the company would be greatly beneficial to the state, adding it would complement effort of his administration in the areas of poverty reduction, employment creation and infrastructural development.