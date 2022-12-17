Nigerian fashion designer, Esther Umeonwujiobi, the Chief Executive Officer, House of Xtrella, has won the Africa honorary award as the Fashion Stylist of the year 2022.

This was conferred on her during the Africa Honorary Awards ceremony organised by Triple O Entertainment recently.

Umeonwujiobi popularly known as “Estrella” in a statement on Saturday in Lagos expressed her excitement over the award.

She described the award as a proof of her hard work over the years.

“I feel honored and overwhelmed with joy at the same time, I truly deserve it because I put my whole into my works.

“This is as a result of hardwork and I will say hard work pays.

“It is now unto the next level, I wasn’t where I was last year so I keep aspiring and going higher,” she said.

Umeonwujiobi disclosed that she is currently working on a stage production for Eko Hotels and Suites, this Yuletide season which is tagged “Prideland”.

She said she would be styling and producing costumes for the production