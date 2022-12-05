There is no textbook definition of a superfood. But if there were, dairy would come pretty close. Dairy foods, on the whole, are great tasting and also extremely healthy. Dairy provides a nutritional punch and contains over 10 nutrients important for our general health, nervous system and muscle function and, of course, bone health.

More specifically, dairy foods like milk and yoghurt are a rich source of Vitamins A, B1, B12, Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc and Phosphorous, as well as Protein and low GI Carbohydrates. So, eliminating dairy unnecessarily from your diet means you will be missing out on more than just Calcium.

A cursory look on the market shelf would reveal why leading dairy brand, Hollandia, continues to appeal to consumers across Nigeria with its value-added evaporated milk and yoghurt brands. In essence, Hollandia symbolizes dairy power with its wholesome quality products, variety available in its portfolio and its power of nutrients with varying beneficial qualities tailored to meet consumer lifestyle needs in an increasingly dynamic market.

Hollandia Full Cream Evaporated Milk is a rich, highly nutritious and creamy whole milk that is extra fortified with vitamins and minerals. While Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is a partially skimmed evaporated milk product with 50% less fat, Protein, Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Vitamins B2 & B12, and Vitamin D3.

Hollandia Lactose Free Milk enables consumers enjoy all the benefits of milk without the discomfort of lactose intolerance. It can be consumed directly or added to beverages and meals so you can enjoy the goodness of milk with no discomfort.

In the drinking yoghurt category, Hollandia Yoghurt continues to lead the category with its great taste and nourishing goodness for your inner and outer wellbeing.

Category Head, Hollandia, Mrs Gloria Nwabuike, said all the variants of Hollandia make unique contributions to the overall health and general wellbeing of consumers, the reason the brand is the number one choice of dairy products for families across the country.

“We will continue to drive the narrative of dairy power with benefits through Hollandia. By encouraging regular dairy consumption, we will enable people meet their nutrient need and ensure optimal health,” she said.