The Ekiema of Benin, Osaro Destiny is one of the front runners of alternative medicine in Nigeria whose company, Ekiema Wellness have been of unbeatable benefits to its users. Since attaining approval and commencing operations from the Lagos State Ministry of Health Traditional Medicine Board to operate he has led his company to produce products essential for the everyday person.

With record successes of about 9 products which are Anti Smoke, Pile Care, Supa Clinsa, M Rok, Bad Breath Spray among others he seeks more to attain more heights one of which is his extension to operate in Dubai. Osaro enlightened further that, “It’s been a journey that cost me about six months to achieve but I thank God the Dubai Government saw to it that I got the license. And I appreciate the government who is in a progressive environment that allow people into alternative medicine be able to practice.”

Shedding light on his journey into herbal medicine he stated, “First of all I come from a home where herbal and traditional practices was a part of the family and herbs has always been around me but I just didn’t see it as a business I could do earlier as I always used herbs to treat myself anytime I am ill. I just thought to myself, you are good at this thing and health is a business that can never go wrong. So I decided to go back and consult and relearn most things I already know which took me almost a year to finally launch.”

Osaro firmly advises that to maintain a healthy lifestyle eat well, especially fruits, avoid red meats, do lots of exercise and drink lots of water while minding your business.