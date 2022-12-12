…as Kaduna Gov tasks NASS on State police, VAT, Local Govt reforms, 12 years free education

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State to help the national assembly prevail on his colleagues on the return of the constitutional amendments given to the states to make inputs.

He said that the 9th national assembly was eager to work on the document and pass the amendments into law even if it was one month left for the assembly.

The life of the 9th assembly would expire in June, 2023.

Lawan spoke while declaring open the Distinguished Parliamentarians’ Lecture Series 2022 with the topic “Delivering on Our Contract with Nigeria: Implementing the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House of Representatives-Progress, Challenges and Way Forward” organized by the National Institute for legislature and Democratic Studies, NILDS in Abuja on Monday.

It will be recalled that the deputy Senate President and co-chairman of the constitutional amendments committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had in October this year in a press conference stated that only 11 out of 36 states of the federation have voted on the 44 constitutional amendment bills transmitted to them 8 months ago.

Earlier in his remarks, El-Rufai who was the chairman of the occasion urged the 9th national assembly to prioritize state and community policing, Value Added Tax (VAT), local government system reforms as well as enacting a legislation to make education free and compulsory from 1 to 12 years.