

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

DESPITE mass exodus of healthcare professionals for greener pastures, two renowned healthcare giants, the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan Atlantic University, in partnership with PharmAccess Foundation on Thursday, built capacity and graduated 59 professionals from the Healthcare Management Programme, HMP, as way to promote and sustain professionalism in delivering qualitative healthcare services to Nigerians.

In an opening remark, Director, EDC, Peter Bankole, noted that most of the graduating professionals were basically nominated from the Lagos State Civil Service with different backgrounds in healthcare delivery service.

Meanwhile, the Country Director,PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, in a remark explained that the curriculum for the HMP was created in response to existing and identified gaps in the country’s health sector during implementation of several PharmAccess programmes.

Ndili maintained that PharmAccess will remain committed to strengthening the healthcare delivery system with continued support to boost professionalism amongst healthcare practitioners with the aim of achieving an improved quality of care.

However, she stressed and tasked graduands on passion, professionalism, patriotism in promoting ethical corporate conduct basically with the knowledge and skills acquired and also pass the knowledge to other staff in their organizations.

In another speech, Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Atinuke Onayiga, commended the Bank of Industry for sponsoring 50 participants, and also lauded the participants on the will for personal development, which is important for the healthcare delivering system in Lagos State and the country at large.

Onayiga also stressed importance deliberately investing not only in the clinical aspect but also in the administrative side of medicine.

She said: “Medical management is lacking, and we need to strengthen that area. The participants of the HMP 9 were carefully picked across the strata of leadership in the industry and we believe that this effort would be a continuous one.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Eniayewun Ademuyiwa, commended PharmAccess Foundation for its strategic role and being part of the laudable initiative, which has changed the narrative in the healthcare system.

“The Health Service Commission has indeed been attempting to launch a similar effort, but we were unaware that the EDC and PharmAccess Foundation had already launched it.

“We believe that major challenges we face can be resolved if the industry possesses the necessary leadership skill set.

“The Bank of Industry has also taken an interest in this project because it will result in an increase in investment in the health sector”, Ademuyiwa added.

Speaking on behalf of HMP-8 cohort graduands, Class President, Dr Akwaeze-Usoro Anwuli, appreciated EDC and PharmAccess for the opportunity to acquire more skills and knowledge during the programme with the impact made on them and their career.

“We started the course, but because of the pandemic’s challenges, we had to stop and move over to the next year. Although it was difficult and strenuous, we never wavered in our resolve. We are grateful for the EDC’s excellent performance in all regards”, Anwuli said.ve

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of thhas trae HMP-9 Cohort graduands, the Class President, Dr Taiwo Hassan, said, “The journey that began on the 11th of October has been very inspiring.

“We have unquestionably been prepared to provide better and more effective service due to the rigorous training provided by the Enterprise Development Centre.

“I want to encourage the HMP 9 graduates to return to their hospitals and improve the quality of delivery, patient-centered care, and the utilization of medical technology.”

Dr. Taiwo further confirmed the significant increase in patients’ use of general hospitals because of the improvement in healthcare service delivery, thanks to HMP.

The event was attended by Government representatives, medical professionals, stakeholders in the development sector, family, and friends of the graduands.

The HMP certificate program, developed by PharmAccess and EDC, aims to equip healthcare professionals with essential business management skills, such as quality management, human resource and succession planning, financial management, taxation, use of digital technology, and inventory management.