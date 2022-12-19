…As Granville Estate launches in Lagos

It’s indeed a double celebration for the CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Hon. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa aka Mr Ibile, as he bagged an Honourary Doctorate Award in Hajj & Umrah Pilgrimage Airlifting and Real Estate Devevelopment at the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, on Friday 9th December 2022, and coincidentally, it was also the day his company launched a new estate known as Granville Estate, which strategically located at Eleko Bus Stop, Oreki Village, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos.

The Professional Fellowship Doctorate of Real Estate Management, Conflict Management and his peaceful revolutionary ideal, presented the award to him, in recognition of his highly and excellent, effective, professional, inspirational, leadership and executive charisma, in Hajj & Umrah operation management, real estate development, and conflict management not only in Nigeria but also across West Africa.

Dr. Richards Ikpada Kpoku, the Head West Africa Operations of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana affirmed that the award is given to only individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and innovation in their various economic, social, engagements, and Hon. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa is one of the adventurer personalities, who the organisations had noticed when he singlehandedly rescued and facilitated the 4,000 Hajj Pilgrims movement in 2008 and also assisted an itch-free electoral process for Ghanians Muslim to vote during the Hajj pilgrimage that led to the emergency of Atta Mill in Ghana. “We are glad to see him leading about 3 sectors, including real estate”.

Mr Ibile showed his gratitude after his new achievement. He also described his new estate, Granville by Harmony as an Oasis of Natural Serenity from Harmony Gardens and Estate Development.

For your information, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited is one of the leading real estate and property development companies, making waves in Nigeria precisely on the island.

The company owns HarmonyVille Estate, Crestview by HarmonyGardens, Aviation Town by Harmony Gardens, Prestige by Harmony, and other numerous estates across Ibeju Lekki.

Granville by Harmony Gardens is a classy residential and commercial service estate laced with a serene and Vistas tropical environment. It is on 34 hectares of organic habitat. 84 Hectares beside Lekki-Epe International Airport for the Aviation Town, HarmonyVille with 45 Hectares sharing fence with Amen Estate.

With the renewed focus in Ibeju Lekki, the area has become a central hub for private individuals, investors, and corporate organisations. Some of the major proposed and ongoing developments in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, and proposed Lekki International Airport.

Meanwhile, Granville Estate’s strategic location offers all-round 21st-century housing amenities, perfect infrastructure, and luxury experience.

According to the Executive Managing Director/CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Ltd, Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa, Granville Estate is meticulously designed to achieve biodiversity for top notched luxury and comfort.

‘‘Granville by Harmony Gardens is tailored to revolutionize premium houses for residential and commercial benefits. The unique features of our world-class estate will be based on bioclimatic architecture and consisting of luxury homes to be built on 34-Hectares of genuine land with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and government approved allocation.

Being an innovative and dynamic real estate company, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development shall continue to create affordable real estate opportunities across well-planned locations in Nigeria. With our vision to provide houses for all, affordable payment options are available for all and sundry,’’ he said.

Mosadoluwa later reiterated that all Harmony Gardens and Estate Development’ landed properties are with genuine and verifiable titles.

Harmony Gardens remains the number one real estate and property management company in Nigeria.