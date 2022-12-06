Harvesters African Empowerment Foundation, HAEF, a humanitarian initiative by Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has deployed food and clothing to over 1,250 food victims in Idozy village, a community in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Recall that 10 out of 21 councils in the state were submerged in flood water, recently.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the flood had a grave impact on 471,842 people with 16 deaths recorded in the 514 communities affected.

Speaking on the project’s impact, Dinyambe Nyatua, Lead Project Manager, HAEF, said: “The members of these communities are predominantly farmers, who have now lost their means of livelihood. Some of these villages are not easily accessible, so they receive little to no relief support. To bring smiles to the faces of people whose lives have drastically changed overnight is a gift we never want to stop giving through this foundation.”

This project followed recent outreach in the floating village of Makoko, Lagos, where NAEF provided 150 life jackets and five paddle boats to assist students of Solution School, Makoko, who struggle to attend classes due to boat accidents and poor water transportation options.

According to Nyatua, “As part of its continued efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in Africa, HAEF is set to offer scholarships worth ₦15million to over 100 African undergraduates in a few months. The foundation aims to continue achieving SDG goals 1, 2 and 4, but there remains a massive funding gap that it hopes to close through donations from well-meaning supporters worldwide.”

Mr. Musulumi, a rice farmer in Kogi State, whose farm was swept away by the flood, said: “I have lived here for 40 years and I have never seen a flood like this. The water has washed away our farmlands and there is no food to harvest. After investing in seeds, labour, fertilizer and pesticides, I was hoping to get 200 bags of rice during the harvest season but I was only able to harvest three bags of rice. It has been very tough and it was starting to look like we had been forgotten. I am grateful to HAEF for helping us in our time of need.”