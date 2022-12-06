By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be Bandits yesterday afternoon storm Yarbulutu Village Market in Sabon Birni local Government killing 3 Policemen and their Vehicles as well as 3 other traders.

The attack happened around 2:30pm when President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of defence Salihi Magashi were in Sokoto attending 2022 COAS Annual conference.

According to eye witness, Gunmen who came on bikes open fire on innocent traders in the weekly market making people to flee scampering for their lives.

The Policemen on a nearby checkpoint rushed to scene and engaged the dreaded gun which resulted in the killing of three Policemen and setting ablaze their two operational vehicles.

Confirming the attack, the police public relations officer, Sokoto state police Command DSP Sanusi Abubakar said, the command has received the report and they are hunting down the attackers to face justice.

A resident of the Village who saw the happening on the Market day Shayau Garba, expressed concern with the way Gunmen are terrorizing the area on daily bases without much resistance.

He said Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas in the eastern part of Sokoto are for long held to ransom by Bandits and Kidnappers operating in Zamfara and part of Sokoto state.

” I am certain this Gunmen were those diapers from Zamfara state and now relocated to our areas as the area share boarder with the state in the east” says the eyewitness.

It could be recalled, last week Gunmen attacked and killed six people in another village of Goronyo local government area of the state.

A similar episode also took place in early last year in Market day in Goronyo where the suspected Gunmen killed more than 40 people.

The situation in the past forced Sokoto state Government to close to traffic the Sokoto – Marnona – Isa road to avoid further attacks on commuters flying the once peaceful road.

The road in question consumed over 300 hundred Innocent lives including that of a former special Adviser to the Sokoto state government on health Alhaji Zaki Amali Tambuwal when the convoy of the state grand Khadi was attacked.

Banditry started in Sokoto state in the year 2027, when Gunmen in convoy of motorcycles storm Tabanni village in Gandi District of Rabah local Government area killing 33 people.