.

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

The Nigerian police on Wednesday confirmed the death of two of their personnel who were killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Kogi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya who confirmed the story said the officers were killed in an early morning attack on Wednesday.

Aya however did not reveal the name of the police personnel and said the command is already on the trail of the assailants.

According to him, “Today, 21/12/2022 the Command received the unfortunate report of an attack on the Police patrol team along Agbaja road, Lokoja. The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

“However, the Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem A. Yusuf, psc (+), fdc, immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He further directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police also uses this medium to call on the people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality.”