It’s past the phase of testing the waters for young creatives walking the path of making music, especially Gueke, born Obodoruku Oghenegueke, who has come from a place of diligence to claim his spot in the industry. Emerging from a background in music production through till the release of his debut single in 2019 and his most recent track, “Attitude,” Gueke’s sojourn is currently defined by the stoutness to do exceedingly more.

His brief array of records in the space of a few years depicts a time properly taken to learn the ropes, hence tying a firm knot with the release of this debut EP, Shadow.

The scope of this body of work, on which Gueke worked at a pace that gave him complete satisfaction and a guarantee of success when it hit the market, is to be said of a shade of oneself that one cannot outrun.

Shadow EP is a symbolic project of perfection, completeness, and wholeness with 7 solid tracks that intimate the world of Gueke’s readiness to be a part of the music industry food chain through an unbarricaded ascent. The EP as a whole provides a solid foundation of pure afrobeats that leads into an enjoyable highlife sequence. All 7 tracks initiate a call to party, easy listenership, and a particular focus on the presence of a female, as expected.

Popular wordplay like “omoge,” “body bad,” “no hard feelings,” and “girl with the figure 8” lead us down different slopes of pleasure on the EP. While it might seem a little far-fetched to match the EP title with the content, upon frequent listening, we will realize how Gueke’s music encourages a gratifying life, just as a shadow within us that we cannot do away from. To live is to enjoy…