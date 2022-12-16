Glaucoa cases on the rise

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Non Governmental Organisation, Maxity Glaucoma Foundation has decried what it said was a poor doctor-patient relationship in the country and has called for regular eye by Nigerians for early detection of glaucoma to enable easy management.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Desmond Bassey made this observation when he unveiled the foundation’s new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) called Phomax which he said would revolutionize the treatment and management of glaucoma across Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to go for regular eye checks saying: “Glaucoma is a serious disease that easily leads to blindness if not detected early and people are not aware that they have it. So, Nigerians should get their eyes checked regularly and know their status because if detected early, it can be managed but late detention causes blindness.

“Currently, 1,000 have benefited from our programme and before now we look at people of about 60 years, but the young and aged are going to benefit from the current medical outreach coming up in Benin.

“We have done a lots in terms of awareness campaign on glaucoma, and have visited school, ministries,Churches and other bodies to create awareness because we have discovered that many people leaving with the disease are not even aware of their status”

Bassey revealed that the NFT would be used to fund free glaucoma treatment and management for up to one million Nigerians living with glaucoma.

Furthermore, he explained that the Phomax NFT would be used to pay for glaucoma-related medical services, such as consultation, registration, medication and other treatments, adding that the foundation would also use the funds to pay for the training of glaucoma specialists and the creation of glaucoma awareness campaigns.

He charged the government at all levels to do more in creating awareness of the disease because many Nigerians are living with the disease and are not aware of their status.