By Bashir Bello

KANO — About 10,000 fewer privileged persons in Kano have benefitted from a free medical outreach service organized by a group known as Tinubu Shettima Support Group.

The three days medical outreach conducted by Development Support International, DSI and local health partners included free medical consultants on eye retraction and surgery, blood pressure, hypertension, malaria, diabetics, mother care as well as free distribution of medications and glasses.

Speaking with newsmen during the week-long medical outreach held at Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital, Kano, the Medical lead, of Development Support International, DSI, Dr. Adebola Odewunsi, said the intervention was part of the commitment of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bridge barrier between wellness and social status.

Dr. Odewunsi explained that the strategic focus of the outreach was to bring healthcare services to the grassroots and afford free care to indigenous people who could hardly afford healthcare services in Kano.

He emphasized that in the last three days of the mission, about 5,000 women and men had got the privilege to meet consultants in various field and free drugs to restore their failing health.

According to him, “Wellness is a universal language and the message of good health we are here to propagate as directed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to bring healthcare to less privilege. Asiwaju has promised the people of Kano and Nigeria better health and wellness. He has simply begin the execution of that promise even before he takes the mantle of leadership of the nation.

On the choice of Kano, Dr Odewunsi added, “Kano is a strategic and determinant outcome of everything in the country. Kano is exposed politically and well-enlightened people. It is a huge city that needed this kind of intervention. Although it is the first step for the mission that would soon get across the entire Northern region.

“We have conducted eye surgery for 100 persons already and apart from that, we have a general out-patients unit where regular ailments like hypertension, Malaria, and diabetics patients are seen. There are free medicals given to people.

He added that, “We want to let Nigerians know that under the administration of Bola Tinubu, these are things they would expect on regular basis, especially at the grass root level. It is an initiative meant to engage the people at the grassroots and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians”.

Amina Usman, a 23 years old expectant mother who benefited from the birth kit and anti-natal services told journalists that the free medical outreach came at a time she needed it most.

Narrating her financial constraint to afford some medications recommended during a last anti-natal clinic few weeks ago, Usman applauded the Tinubu/Shettima intervention.

Another beneficiary, a 56 years old Abubakar Isiyaku who suffered a retraction for several years without the financial mussles to correct his sight, was full of praises for the Jigi Jagaban free healthcare.

Isiyaku who got free medications and correctional glasses told journalists that he was also booked for surgery to correct his eye defection permanently.