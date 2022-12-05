By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A group, One Delta Initiative , has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Lauretta Onochie as Chairman , Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying the action didn’t violate any Act of the commission.

Coordinator of the group, Hon Akpokiniovo Sanomi in Warri ,Delta state, said the nominee is a lady with proven integrity and eminently qualified for the job.

“We also seek to use this medium to drum our support for Mr. President’s initiative to reconstituting the Board and nominated a person of repute from Delta State to Chair the substantive Board of the Commission in line with the NDDC Act. We think and believe that Lauretta Onochie is a Deltan with proven integrity and ability and has the capacity and qualifications to chair the Board.”

The group further cited some portions of the NDDC Act to support their claims that the appointment of Onochie as Chapman did not violate it.

“The Chairman and other members of the Board shall-

be appointed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, in consultation with the House of Representatives, be persons of proven integrity and ability.

“Interestingly, the NDDC Act, specifically in Section 4, further provides, and we quote: “The office of the Chairman shall rotate amongst the member States of the Commission in the alphabetical order.”