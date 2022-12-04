By Esther Onyegbula

A grassroot political organisation, Greater Lagos Vanguard (GLV) has commended all adherents of democracy and good governance for trooping out in their thousands today Saturday 3rd December 2022 in solidarity with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who flagged off his re-election bid for a second term in office in Lagos.

The Greater Lagos Vanguard (GLV) also used the occasion of the re-election campaign flag off, to commend and congratulate Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for a successful first term tenure which has witnessed monumental development strides in various facets of governance and has endeared Mr Governor to the hearts of appreciative Lagosians who trooped out today in solidarity with him, which is an endorsement for his second term in office.

According to Nelson Ekujumi, the Convener of Greater Lagos Vanguard (GLV), “We feel proud and excited to proclaim that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed excellently well in his first time in office which is still ongoing, in line with the tradition of excellent performance of good governance like his predecessors and the Lagos master plan of economic growth and development”.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distinguished himself excellently well in the areas of governance such as his outstanding role as the incident commander in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, which earned him local and international accolades. The way and manner Governor Sanwo-Olu mobilized men and resources to confront the pandemic, was a turning point and testament to his quality as a servant leader, who leads from the front and it contributed in no small measure to the success recorded by Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general and became a global reference point.

The group also mentioned the infrastructural development projects of Mr Sanwo-Olu in all areas of governance such as the provision, construction, reconstruction and renovation of health institutions, roads, 21st-century model schools, ICT, agricultural tools and implements for farmers, first-and last-mile buses, empowerment of transportation and traffic agencies, emergency responders fire fighting trucks and equipment, vehicles, motorbikes, APC, walkie talkie, etc for the security agencies among several others.

The group while commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a job well done in his first time of which it enjoined him to keep the flag flying even till May 29, 2023, with a promise to mobilize Lagosians to support, canvass and vote for Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on election day based on the testimonials of what he has done in his first time, which makes the renewal of his mandate for a second term for a Greater Lagos, a non-negotiable collective responsibility.

