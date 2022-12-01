President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said state governors are stealing from local government councils federal allocations.

Buhari, who spoke after his speech at the presidential parley for members of the Senior Executive Course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the State House on Thursday.

The president noted that personal integrity is fundamental in the operations of government.

He recalled an instance of how a state governor would receive allocation on behalf of council areas in his state only to remit half of such allocation to the council chairmen.

These actions, according to Buhari, portrayed the sort of corrupt practices that is now symptomatic of Nigeria in dispensing resources meant for local council administrations, thereby undermining development.

He congratulated the members of the Senior Executive Course 44 on the successful completion of their course.

Buhari challenged them to revitalise and reinvigorate leadership at the various levels of establishments.

