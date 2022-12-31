.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has signed into law, the State appropriation bill for 2023.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba disclosed this in a statement he released in Owerri.

According to the commissioner, the budget of N474b has been christened the Budget of Wealth Creation Expansion.

He said it has a capital expenditure of N373b representing about 78% of the budget while the rest is for recurrent expenditure.

Emelumba said the leadership of the state House of Assembly and some members of the Executive Council were present during the ceremony.

To access the 2023 budget visit the official Imo State government website (https://www.imostate.gov.ng)