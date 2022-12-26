By Lawani Mikairu

The Director General of the APC Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council , PCC, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated the Secretary of the PCC, Hon James Abiodun Faleke on his birthday on 25th December.

According to a statement from Hon Yakubu Dati, Chief of Staff to the Director General , APC Presidential Campaign Council, “Governor Lalong in a goodwill message said Hon Faleke is an astute mobilizer and hardworking organizer who has applied himself wholly to the success of the Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign”.

He also described Hon Faleke as an ” experienced ranking legislator whose impact has been felt in his drive for excellence, service and patriotism in all the various assignments he has handled at both the campaign council and the National Assembly”.

Governor Lalong wished Hon James Faleke more years of good health, God’s protection and divine wisdom.

It will be recalled that Faleke who is currently a House of Representatives member was also Deputy Governorship candidate for the late Abubakar Audu in the Kogi State guber race a few years ago.

A support group for Tinubu/ Shetima Presidential ambition while speaking about Faleke’s relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said : “For a man with a conscience, a rarity in our climes, Faleke’s unrivalled fierce commitment to devote his entire political capital to a leader that risked sectional and religious sentiments was unrivalled.

“He dug deep to build a bulwark of support groups by deploying his dogged determination, strategic grassroots ingenuity and personal funds to a course he was ready to lay his life for.

“Following the emergence of the Tinubu/Shetima ticket that required religious balancing from the Christian North, Faleke fitted the bill. The recommendation to provide a Christian and secretary from North Central fell on his laps.”

The group emphasised that despite his non-selection as a running mate to Tinubu, Faleke succumbed to pressure to sign a list of the leadership of Directorates for the Tinubu/ Shetima Campaign Council.