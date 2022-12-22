By Elizabeth Osayande

The Ogun state governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun has gifted the best graduating student of Mountain Top University, MTU, in the 2021/2022 academic session, Victoria Amaechi, two million Naira.

Abiodun who was the guest speaker at the fourth convocation ceremony of MTU, praised the overall best in Microbiology, for combining academics , with student activities to emerged tops, noted that he he hope to see Miss Amaechi become the first female president of Nigeria.

His words:” We will be supporting this lady who has been able to combine academics with students activities to emerge top. Being the overall best student, and also the president, student council, I hope to see you in leadership position, and even the first female president of Nigeria. ” Gov. Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, the MTU overall best graduating student in an interview alluded her wins to her parents, especially her mother, a Professor whom she said punished her by telling her to read.

” My parents especially my mother who is a professor played a role in my emergence as the best overall graduating student.

” She is not the type that flogs a child. Rather, as punishment, she will ask you to read. So, I read anytime, I am being punished. ” Miss Amaechi explained.

On how she was able to combine being a top student with extracurricular activities, the MTU overall best student with cumulative grade point average, CGPA, 4.96, said that focus, determination, and the will to be better than mother propelled her to achieve success.

” As a student, I had no relationship but friends who constantly encouraged me to do right. So, my drive to be successful was borne out of focus, determination and the wish to be better than my mother. As a child of a professor, you can’t afford to fail,” she said.