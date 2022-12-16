By Olayinka Latona

Minister Tochi Sliver is set to make a presence in the Gospel music industry as she delivers an inspiring single titled Nwa Agu, Jesus.

Tochi hails from the Eastern part of Nigeria and can be described as a prophetess. She has been in the prophetic ministry for quite some time and has changed the lives of many for the better.

Nwa Agu is a phrase from eastern Nigeria and it is translated as the child of a lion. Jesus is often referred to as the Lion and the Lamb in the Bible and this further buttress Prophetess Tochi’s desire to bless God’s people.

Over the years, Minister Tochi Silver has ensured that Christians all over the world do not lack songs that show praises to God the proper way.

In her words: “The song is video and audio. Produced by Onyidikachi. I was inspired by the Holy spirit to write the song and for all the battles that I have been through, it is only God that is fighting and winning the battle for me, so I am a child of a lion that’s why I compose the song, before you touch me you have to touch the lion of Judah Himself according to the scripture”. I released my debut single Chukwu di nma last month”.

According to Tochi, Nwa Agu, Jesus is a tune like no other and you most likely haven’t heard anything like that. It’s a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music.