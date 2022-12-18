Vivien Ebikefemene, professionally known as Vivien Ebix, is a gospel artist who has a strong passion for reaching out to the world through inspired gospel music.

A native of Urhobo from Akperhe-Olomu Town of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, Vivien Ebix is a professional of Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Management with years of practice in the Oil & Gas sector.

Academically, Vivien Ebikefemene holds a B.Sc honours in Geography and Environmental Management from the University of Port Harcourt, 2004.

Today, the talented singer is happily married to Pastor Ebikefemene Eberhon (an associate pastor in Divine Life Christian Ministry), who is one of her strong motivators and major sponsors.

Vivien’s musical drive started in her early childhood as she actively participated in the children choir in her family church, St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Igbudu, Warri, Delta State. From there, she was nurtured into the youth choir featuring alongside other members in the youth ministry’s programmes, events and crusades within Warri and environs. She also had stints as a member of ‘God’s Dwelling Place Singers’ in Warri, Delta State and as the Choir Mistress of Rainbow Christian Assembly, Port Harcourt.

With her voice never waning in thanksgiving and worship to God Almighty, Vivien Ebix has been actively involved in Gospel ministries since her childhood. She was one of the pioneers and one time Choir Director of her local church, Divine Life Christian Ministry, Port Harcourt. Her senior and founding pastors – Daniel & Edna Anwan have both relentlessly given her the boost in her music career and also provided the platform to develop her music ministry; which drove and encouraged her amongst others to start writing and composing her own songs for both congregational worship and the world at large.

Following the need to lead a new wave of Gospel ministration globally, Vivien Ebix carefully and prayerfully selected eight spirit-filled songs to make up her debut album – Power Belongs to God. The album releases on the 13th of January, 2023 with presales available on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer on the 23rd of December, 2022. It is one that promises divine encounter with the Holy Spirit through praise-worship and thanksgiving; satisfying both the spiritual and social needs of the christian community and the world at large.

The album is expected to be released under the record label – Chosen Generation Music Ltd – an outfit co-owned by the Gospel minister and her husband, Pastor Eberhon Ebikefemene.