Governor Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has signed the 2023 Appropriation Act of the state budgeting N176.016 billion as passed by the State House of Assembly, about N2.319 billion in excess of the initial budget proposal of N173.697 billion.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya attributed the expeditious passage of the law to harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in the state.

He noted that this development signals a new dawn that will guide and direct government operations in 2023 fiscal year.

He stated: “The House has been collaborating positively with this government ever since we started and I believe we shall collaborate to the last day, the cooperation and understanding we have together and the excellent relationship that we have are what made us move, not only a step but many steps ahead of many states”.

According to him, until all arms of government work in synergy with each other delivering the dividends of democracy to the people will remain a mirage.

The Governor described the progress so far recorded in the state as pleasing and in tandem with his administration’s commitment to engender social, economic and infrastructural development to the people.

He added: “I will like to equally pledge to the people that this government is the government of the people and we shall assiduously work to see to implementation of this law because it is our own law and making”.