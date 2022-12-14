After a complaint from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, a fan was ejected from the stands.

Speaking after the match, Green said that the fan threatened his life.

The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said.

The Bucks confirmed that they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline.

The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.

“I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here,” Green said.

“You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you,” he said.

After Milwaukee’s 128-111 win, the Bucks said in a statement: “Under the referee’s discretion, we are investigating the situation and we are conferring with the NBA.”