As part of its commitment to driving family togetherness and unity, Golden Penny, an iconic brand of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) and makers of the popular Golden Penny Spaghetti, Semovita and Noodles brands, has disclosed its partnership as an official sponsor of the Family Feud TV show franchise in Nigeria.

Through the Golden Penny Brand, the Group made significant investment in propagating content that drives local narratives and promotes family unity.

The Family Feud TV show is a game show that features two families of five (5) members going against each other as they try to guess the most popular answers to a series of survey questions. As such, bringing family members together in a fun and exciting atmosphere. In line with Flour Mills of Nigeria’s brand value of promoting family ethics and fostering quality time among family members and their loved ones, the brand disclosed that it is happy to devote itself to supporting the development of local content in Nigeria.

The consumer-centric company also disclosed that through this partnership it seeks to express its commitment to developing local capacities by promoting local content in Nigeria to build our heritage as a nation. Over the years, Nigeria’s entertainment industry has recorded significant growth and patronage from audiences both locally and internationally which aids in telling the Nigerian story in a more positive light.

Speaking about the strategic outlook for the partnership, the FMN Managing Director, for Food, Mr. Devlin Hainsworth stated “For over six decades, FMN through its iconic brand Golden Penny has been affording millions of Nigerian Families great tasting, quality, and nutritious food options. And it has always been a key strategic imperative for us to drive family togetherness using local content thus our partnership with the organizers of the Family Feud franchise in Nigeria is geared towards orchestrating this mandate especially during this holiday season. We would continue to create fun and lasting good memories for our consumers and stakeholders”.

Also commenting on the partnership, the FMN Head of Marketing, Mr. Ilyas O. Kazeem noted “The FMN – Golden Penny brand has a rich tradition of entrenching rich flavour and nutritious products at the heart of every meal and it is through this heritage that we drive family togetherness which is also a major goal for the family feud show in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, we have heard different participating families testify about how the show afforded them the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones and we are proud to state that our investment in the show is part of the reasons why these reunions became a reality”.

Over the years, FMN has continued to champion initiatives that drive sustainable social impact and local content development in Nigeria by engaging consumers and industry stakeholders. The Family Feud partnership is one of such projects as the company continues to provide consumers with superior quality products of high nutritious value.