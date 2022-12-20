….celebrates annual Christmas party

By Gabriel Olawale

In the spirit of Christmas, Golden Little Lights Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization has distributes foods, written materials and other items to 500 Vulnerable Kids in Lagos.

Golden Little Lights Organization on Monday, December 19, 2022 held her Annual Christmas party for kids at Baptist School Surulere.

The colorful event gives Children from various destination in Lagos State to play different games and mingle with others.

According to co-founder of the NGO, Sharon Ashinze, as we all know Christmas basically is a time of celebration but due to the situation of the country, many parents who can’t afford two square meal will now pay for thier kids end of the year party and pay for face paint, Santa Claus, mascot etc, many of the underprivileged kids won’t have opportunity to celebrate in a elaborate way because of financial incapability, that is why we always do a laudable one for less priveledge kids to have the opportunity of seeing Santa Claus, Ben Ten, Banny and Bouncing castle. We also fed them and gifted food as well as writing materials.

“We also want to make sure that the underprivileged kids also feels important and always have it in mind that they can still be great in future. We do different project in our NGO, this is just one out of what we do, we also help people who are illegally incarcerated by helping them to get a lawyer and they will be set free after the court prove they are innocent due to investigation.” She added.

Sharing motive behind the Organization, She Said: “I can call myself a philanthropist because have been doing this since when i was 15 Year Old but we registered Golden Little Lights Organization officially in 2018, so this make it five years we have been given back to our society and the less privileged and God as been helping us, we always make sure it is memorable for the children”.

In her remarks, the co-founder of Golden Little Lights Organization Adedoyin Fabikun said they are funding the organization with personal funds to put smiles on kids faces and feel the spirit of Christmas.

“We are non governmental organization that provides sustainable solution to the citizen most expectially on education and feeding of the needy”.

Recall that Golden Little Lights Organization in 2021 organized Christmas party for kids

at IDP camp in Abuja.

In the children closing remarks, the kids prayed for Golden Little Lights Organization and the brains behind it that God will continue to uplift them and give them more strength, power and energy to do more for the growth of this country.