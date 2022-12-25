By Sam Eyoboka

THE Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and hope that the Almighty God will not fail to deliver our country from the shackles of bad leadership and the attendant poverty, injustice, inequity, and feelings of marginalisation.

He asked everyone to hold on to the belief that Nigeria shall return to the path of prosperity and peace once again.

In his 2022 Christmas message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins said, just as Jesus was born on Christmas night and he brought redemption to the whole of humanity, so his coming at Christmas this year will bring a positive transformation to the socio-economic and political landscape of the country.

The prelate said the celebration of Christmas should serve as a symbol of hope that God has not abandoned Nigeria and Nigerians. On the contrary, the days of victory over the forces of retrogression are near.

“Just as Christmas begets hope for humanity, so also it heralds hope for our country Nigeria, particularly at this period when millions of citizens are in pain and frustrated as a result of hardship in the land. We must cultivate the spirit of expectanc.

“Just as the story of Christmas is the story of God’s unending love for us, my message to you is that God loves us and so his love is bound to beget hope; hope for a better tomorrow. As the Prophet Isaiah prophesied, our salvation is close at hand.”

“However, as they say: heaven helps those who help themselves, so all Nigerians need to do the needful; we must all pay keen attention to the political happenings as we look forward to the general elections coming up next year. All eligible Nigerians who have registered must take time to go and get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and come out en-masse to cast their votes in February and March 2023. We must ensure that we cast out votes not on the basis of primordial sentiments but on the bases of character, capacity, competence and demonstrated disposition to change the fortunes of this great nation,” Martins said.

While urging Nigerians to pray for the spirit of discernment to choose the right leaders in the forthcoming elections, the Prelate equally urged them not to sell their votes to the highest political bidders for money in order not to jeopardize their future and those of their children.

He equally charged the political class to allow the fear of God to guide them always to make positive policies that will bring about progress for the greater good of the people rather than a privileged few.