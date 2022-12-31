

By Nwafor Sunday

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has reacted to the statement credited to the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa had yesterday said that his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abuabakar, would emerge victorious in the 2023 general election, noting that God and not G-5 gives power to whoever he wants.

Atiku’s running mate, on Friday noted that God has chosen PDP to win the 2023 presidential election

But reacting to the statement on Saturday when he flagged off the construction of Ogbo-Ihugbogho Road in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, Wike vociferously opined that God will not allow anyone that will sell off Nigeria to be in power.

His words: “We can never play God because we know the role that God has played in our lives,” the governor said when he flagged off the construction of Ogbo-Ihugbogbo Road in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

“Don’t be treacherous because you want power…God will never give power to the wicked.

“Some people said it is only God that will decide who will be president and not G5…We are where we are because of God, nobody can even breathe air, if not God, not to talk about holding position,” the governor said on Saturday.

“So, nobody can tell us that it is only God; we know that it is only God that gives power but our prayer is to our God: don’t allow those who will sell off Nigeria in one second to be in power. Our prayer is: God, don’t allow anybody that You’ll have an agreement with and the next two minutes the person will change.

“Our prayer is: God, don’t allow those who will betray their brother when they have agreed with their brother to do something. God, may You never allow such persons and that is why God is still making G5 to be stronger.”