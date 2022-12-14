By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS insecurity cripples socio-economic activities across the country, a nonprofit making organization, Global Rights Nigeria, Wednesday, made it known of spotlighting on the topic “Insecurity in Northern Nigeria within Economic and Gender Contexts-A Dialogue’ on December 15, 2022.

According to the Country Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Bayeiwu, the Dialogue which will be virtually held by 9am-2pm on December 15, 2022, and to register participants should click here to fill a pre-evaluation form for this event; https://bit.ly/3gzuD0C, and added that various speakers will x-ray the subject with a cursory look at the violence plaguing the North.

Bayeiwu also pointed that the burden of the crisis has taken a serious toll on women, children and girls in the region who have lost their loved ones and sources of livelihood.

Also women and girls have mostly suffered sexually assaults, and are left to live with the trauma throughout their life time.

She said: “A cursory look at the violence that plagues Northern Nigeria shows that while it is easy to paint violence in the region with broad religious strokes, just as other parts of the country, the drivers of violence in the North are many and evolving in complexity.

“Insecurity in the region is largely characterized by Banditry, Farmer/Herder crisis and communal clashes in the North central, Boko Haram/ISWAP and Banditry in the Northeast, and Banditry in the Northwest.

“Asides religion, politics and Socio-ethnic frustrations, violence in this region has taken an economic shape fueled by the uneven distribution of public resources, unemployment, and inequality which has led many to become susceptible to perpetuating violence, joining violent extremist groups and resorting to self-help as a source of living or protection.”

“These women and young girls experience sexual abuse at the hands of insurgents, militants, security forces and peacekeeping workers alike in counterinsurgency operations and IDP camps.

“Victims are sometimes reluctant to speak out due to feelings of shame, or regressive cultural beliefs and customs. This culture of silence only serves to further stigmatize the victim rather than the offender, consequently, women are unable to access legal or medical support.

“Global Rights is therefore hosting a conversation that spotlights insecurity in Northern Nigeria within economic and gender contexts as its 9th edition of the Regional Conflict Specific Dialogue.

“Through this convening, we hope to explore the dynamics of insecurity in the different regions within Northern Nigeria and understand the culture of silence as a hindrance to the legal and medical support of victims of sexual violence in conflict situations in Northern Nigeria while posing tangible recommendations/solutions for all actors and stakeholders within the space.”