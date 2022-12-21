…As Opeke advocates local interconnectivity

By Prince Osuagwu

An Equinix 2022 global tech trends survey among 100 business leaders in Nigeria has discovered that microchip shortage is a threat to the businesses in Nigeria.

This is also as Managing Director, MainOne, an Equinix, Funke Opeke, has noted that the acceleration in digital transformation in Nigeria reinforces the need for businesses to have access to single points to interconnect locally.

Equinix said it interviewed respondents on the opportunities and challenges facing their organizations and their plans for the future.

On the supply chain challenges, 55 percent respondents said their business was plagued by global supply chain issues and shortages, while 50 percent specified the global microchip shortage as a threat to their businesses.

As Equinix’s survey data highlights, there are huge opportunities for Nigeria’s businesses to successfully expand into new markets and reach new customers.

The survey in Nigeria revealed that 54 percent of respondents are planning on expanding in an existing country in the next 12 months, 34 percent into a new region and 33 percent into a new country.

Equinix claimed that 93 percent of IT leaders in Nigeria said enhancing customer experience is a priority.

However, a number of potentially limiting factors were identified by businesses when it came to global growth including concerns and challenges in supply chain, cyber security, and staff retention and recruitment.

On Cyber Security, it was noticed that ensuring resilient digital models is business-critical, particularly at a time of increasing volatility and emerging global threats.

As part of their digital-first strategies, 85 percent of respondents in Nigeria confirmed a key priority is improving cybersecurity. 88 percent said complying with local market data regulations is critical, while 85 percent highlighted the need to future proof their businesses. According to IT specialists in Nigeria, the most feared threats were cyberattacks – 73 percent, security breaches and data leaks -68 percent.

Staff retention and recruitment

Despite having one of the youngest populations and workforces in the world, 58 percent of IT decision makers in Nigeria view a shortage of personnel with IT skills as one of the main threats to their business.

The survey showed that among the most common concerns for businesses in Nigeria are candidates with the wrong skill sets applying for jobs, pay and compensation, changing expectations around ways of working, and the retention of current talent.

But, Opeke said:”The acceleration in digital transformation in Nigeria reinforces the need for businesses to have access to single points to interconnect locally. Increased speed of connectivity, increased flexibility of connectivity, and reduced cost of connectivity were identified by IT decision-makers in Nigeria as the most beneficial aspects of interconnection.

“ MainOne provides a rich interconnection ecosystem that allows customers connect to each other multiple telecoms networks, and Cloud, Payment and Content Providers in a single location” she added.

Recall that earlier this year Equinix Inc the world’s digital infrastructure company, expanded into Africa through the US$320m acquisition of MainOne, a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.