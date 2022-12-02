By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

In commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, Project Enable Africa announces the nominees for the 2022 Disability Inclusion and Leadership, DIAL Awards.

Recall that the World Bank estimates that about 15 percent of the global population lives with a disability. Nigeria is home to over 25 million persons with disabilities and the community is reported to be the most marginalized.

Project Enable Africa is an initiative of Stanforte Edge Ltd/Gte that promotes the rights, empowerment and social inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nigeria. The organisation has worked with various stakeholders across the private, public and civil society sectors since 2014, to advocate for disability rights and promote the access of persons with disabilities to services and economic opportunities in the formal and informal sectors across Nigeria.

In a statement, Project Manager of 2022 DIAL Awards, Ademibolanle Ajijala, said that the DIAL awards is a notable platform that brings together key stakeholders of the community of persons with disabilities across Nigeria together every year to celebrate “our progress, foster partnership and mobilise resources to address the issues facing the community in Nigeria.

“Certainly, we have made appreciable progress with disability inclusion in Nigeria, but we still have a long way to go to achieve a truly disability society, especially in public policies and institutions, and the DIAL awards has created a unique opportunity for us all to come together towards ensuring that no one is left behind”.

“This year, we are pleased to formally announce the nominees for the 2022 DIAL awards. These individuals and organisations were nominated by the public and moderated by an independent volunteer jury. The 2022 DIAL Awards is supported by Access Bank Plc and HACEY Health Initiative, the partners of the initiative since its inception in 2019,” Ajijala said.

The theme for the 2022 International Day of Persons with Disabilities is: “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World “.

However, the DIAL awards was founded by Project Enable Africa in 2019 in line with the Sustainable Agenda to recognize individuals and organisations championing disability inclusion across sectors in Nigeria.

In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly resolution established the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 47/3 to celebrate the achievements of persons with disabilities across all spheres of society and bring to the limelight the challenges faced by this community.

The day also demands that society plays its role in accelerating the eradication of barriers to social inclusion, equity, participation and citizenship towards their rights and well-being.

