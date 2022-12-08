…French Embassy commends initiative

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Global 16 Days of Activism continue, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, FAME Foundation, Wednesday, trained 50 girls in four schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on self-defense skills against gender-based violence under the auspices of STANDUP Against School-related Gender-Based Violence, SRGBV.

Speaking on the essence of the training of the school girls, the Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, explained that FAME Foundation deemed it necessary to ensure the girl-child is equipped with such defensive skills as men and boys often take advantage over their inability to defend themselves.

Ogunleye-Bello said: “I am more than grateful to stand here and welcome you all to the STANDUP Against School-Related Gender-Based Violence event, organized in commemoration of the global 16 Days of Activism.

“School-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) affects millions of children, families, and communities. SRGBV are acts or threats of sexual, physical, or psychological violence perpetrated due to gender norms and stereotypes in and around schools.

“It violates the fundamental rights of children and is a form of gender discrimination, having wide-ranging consequences for their physical and emotional well-being, school performance and attendance, and the likelihood of experiencing or perpetrating future violence.

“In Nigeria, boys and girls in schools endure high levels of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, with girls experiencing more of the latter.

“This event is informed by the increasing rate of violence against girls in schools. Hence the STANDUP Against SRGBV is organized to enlighten them on the different forms of GBV and empower them to defend themselves through self-defense training.”

She also expressed optimism that, “Every girl shall exit this space with heightened confidence and zero doubts that she can defend herself against occurrences of GBV and take action within and around her school.”

Meanwhile, the Programme Officer, Technical Cooperation, Embassy of France in Nigeria, Camille Oren in a goodwill, commended the initiative of FAME Foundation to train school girls who are mostly victims of gender based violence on self-defense.

“This training is part of the larger campaign of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (16 Days of Activism), an annual international movement to eliminate violence against women and girls around the world.

“Gender-based violence is a violation of human rights, often targeted against women and girl children. It is a global problem that has, in recent times, increased all over the world, most especially during the Covid-19 global pandemic period.

“School-Related Gender-Based Violence (SRGBV) is any act or threat of sexual, physical, or psychological violence occurring in and around schools, perpetrated as a result of gender norms and stereotypes, and enforced by unequal power dynamics.

“It affects millions of children, families, and communities in all countries and cuts across cultural, geographic, and economic differences in societies.

“In Nigeria, 44 per cent of girls have experienced one or more forms of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by teachers and/or classmates.

“This violence has far-reaching consequences on the child’s physical, mental, sexual, and emotional well-being. Sexual harassment within the school environment can interfere with students’ educational opportunities, especially among girls.

“The Embassy of France is proud to support Fame Foundation in this project.

“This initiative is part of a larger campaign supported by the French diplomacy to support the fight against gender-based violence.

“France carried out through sustained action at the European and international level and calls on all states to ratify and implement the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and to ratify the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence

“In Nigeria, the French Embassy supports several development projects through its PISCCA program (Innovative Civil Society Projects and Coalition of Actors) in order to promote women’s rights and fight against GBV

“I sincerely hope this training will be a tool for protecting yourselves better and to learn techniques and tactics to avoid certain situations. In the end, I hope it will give you more self-confidence to tackle SRGBV”, Oren said.