Esther Onyegbula

It was yet another show of elegance and style at the 2022 Calabar Fashion Week with theme: “The Fashion Migration”.

Over the years the organisers have successfully placed the Calabar Fashion Week on the Nigerian Fashion calendar, which takes place every first Friday and Saturday in November right after the Lagos fashion week.

Leveraging on its tourism destinations, the organizers of the Calabar Fashion Week came up with a theme that will attract more tourists, Fashion designers, Fashion icons, Fashion lovers and celebrities from all over the world to the state.

Commending the organisers of the event, the President of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), Mr Kola Kuddus who was also the Chief Host said one of the goals of his administration is to grow the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria FADAN and to also grow the Fashion industry at large. Making it easy and accessible for designers in every state of the federation to join the association.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development Cross River State, Eric Anderson, thanked everyone most especially the fashion community for their support for the Calabar Fashion Week brand. He appreciated the organizers for using the event as a medium to promote state tourism. to the rest of the world.

Some of the Designers who showcased their collections at this year’s event include MFCSTLYLES, EL PASSION, EKO’S STITCHES, HOUSE OF LAVENDA, DBRAND PEOPLE, OBIOMA TREND, and KIM’S CLOSET, and many others.