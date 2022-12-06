By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Operators of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises, MSMEs in Plateau State have been tasked to make good use of available platforms to integrate into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, create linkages to support their businesses as well as opportunity to pitch to potential partners and investors.

The advice was given during a day Entrepreneur and MSMEs marketplace exhibition with the theme: Leveraging local markets for international reach organized with the support of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ; Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ GmbH and implemented by the GOPA Worldwide Consultant.

Addressing the exhibitors and the MSMEs operators, the Head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (GIZ-SEDIN), Doyin Olawaiye explained the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme -SEDIN of the GIZ is to improve the employment and income of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

She noted, “The target groups of SEDIN are the owners and employees of MSMEs as well as members of

other economically active low-income households. The Programme is working at the federal, state, and local level and is currently working in nine focal states, namely Kano, Kaduna, Plateau,

Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Niger, Edo, and Abia.

“GIZ-SEDIN is improving MSMEs by providing technical support which goes beyond training, we also provide opportunities and platforms for integration into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, linkages to business support, and opportunities to pitch to potential partners and investors.

“One major way to provide such a platform is an MSME exhibition, an exhibition with opportunities for MSMEs and partner organizations to leverage on. This exhibition is targeted at solidifying the market and financial linkages that have been established over time during the project. This exhibition also aims to promote partner organizations’ credibility, recognition, and relevance in the State.”

She stressed that the expected output includes “getting MSMEs to access market opportunities, provide linkage opportunities for MSMEs and partner organizations and provide a platform for actors to identify potential MSMEs they could take up.”

Adamu Bala, the Key Development Expert who also spoke pointed out that the key objectives of the event were to “Project the results of the activities of the project to local and global partners, create a platform for linkages and networking among MSMEs, partner organizations and ecosystem actors, actively and intentionally bridge the gap between stakeholders in the MSMEs ecosystem.

“Give the partner organizations the opportunity to further support the

trained MSMEs to connect with other ecosystem actors beyond their everyday reach…” and urged the participants to “take full advantage of the different platforms to make or strengthen the required linkages needed to move your businesses to another level that will improve your income and generate additional employment.”

However, the State Governor, Simon Lalong through the Secretary to the State Government, Profesor Danladi Atu in a remark commended GIZ for assisting the government to empower the citizens and pledged continued support.

Goodwill messages from the State Ministry for Youths and Sports Development as well as the State Disability Rights Commission commended the programme for being youths friendly and disability-inclusive.