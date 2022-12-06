By Chinedu Adonu

The Good Ideas Plus Actions, GIPAS, Team have commended the distinguished promoters and supporters of it’s Entrepreneurship Projects and Book launch in Enugu.

The group who made this commendation during a meeting in Enugu also thanked the promoters for buying and donating the “entrepreneurship breeds great achievers book” to the youths that are aspiring to become entrepreneurs, especially, Good Ideas Plus Actions, GIPAS Entrepreneurship Project contestants.

The team however, recommend the Entrepreneurship book to everyone, including secondary school students, stressing that it serves as a guide to them.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Team leader, Mr Anslem Oyigbo, deeply appreciated the promoters ably led by Prof. Cyprian Onyeji and all the supporters for their good donations and sacrifices towards the realization of the Organization’s objectives, which amongst them are; “to be inculcating Entrepreneurship mindset into millions of youths to serve as an elixir for encouraging research, creativity and innovation.

“To be inspiring, educating, engaging and empowering the young people, especially the unemployed ones in taking actions that will be beneficial to them and the society at large.

“To unlock the hidden potentials in millions of African youths through the Organization’s online and offline educating programme activities that will make them to start engaging in profiting economic activities from their early productive age into the realization of their destinies”.

The team equally discussed many other issues including the publicity, awareness campaign and consultation tours concerning the GIPAS Entrepreneurship Project Contest activities that will start on 28th of December, 2022, at radio Nigeria Enugu.