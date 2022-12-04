Enugu based Humanitarian and Philanthropist Gideon Kosi Onyebuchi President/CEO Vibez Empire Group has been Honoured and Celebrated with the Prestigious ECOWAS Youth Ambassadorial Award.

The Decoration Ceremony which took place in Enugu State Nigeria during the Vibez Empire 5yrs Anniversary is in lieu of his great efforts as a notable young personality of high repute, Hardworking and Goal oriented individual with passion for Youth Development and Empowerment in Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

The official decoration was performed by the Representative of the ECOWAS Youth Council Amb. (Dr.) Temisan O. Louis President/Founder of the Mayorkings Agency Group witness the presence of notable personalities and well-wishers.

Gideon popularly known Giddy-K was also presented with a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity as well as an official Decoration as an Affiliate member of the Prestigious Global Institute of Leadership and Governace South Africa.

It was recorded that Amb. Gideon has over the years being performing outstandingly in Humanitarian services to his immediate society, His drive for Youths Development and Capacity Building prompted him to set up the Vibez Empire Record label through which he’s currently using to groom and promote Young talents in the entertainment industry.

In his remark after the Decoration and Presentation of Award, He appreciated the ECOWAS Youth Council for finding him worthy of such a Giant Recognition and Promised to contribute even more Societal Impacts in the coming days as he has structured plans of taking his Humanitarian services to another level by setting up a Foundation in this regard.

Amb. (Dr) Temisan further admonished him not to relent in his effort towards ensuring a Better Society for his people and urged him to keep the flag flying.

Highlight of the occasion was the Presentation of different gift items including a portrait Frame from a student of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) whom Amb. Giddy K awarded a full time scholarship till graduation as a born philanthropist of high repute.

Sunday Vanguard can Authoritatively report that the Honour Bestowed on Amb. Gideon Kosi Onyebuchi was a Well Deserved Honour which came along with a Customized Presidency Vehicle Green Plate Number from the ECOWAS Youth Council alongside a Certificate of Appointment, Certificate of Allocation of Plate Number and an official IDENTITY Card from the Council.

