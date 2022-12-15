The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Compt. Mohammed Gidado has been honoured with excellence in deligence award.

Gidado who resumed in August, 2022, was conferred the award by Maritime Watch following his success in revenue collection and trade facilitation at the airport.

Vanguard gathered that he took over from Comptroller AB Abdullahi who has been redeployed to Cross Rivers / Akwa Ibom Area Command.



Before his transfer to MMIA Customs Area Command, Lagos, he was Comptroller Inspection Unit under E, I & I department in Abuja.

In response to the award, Gidado, said: “I am really delighted to be honoured with excellence in diligence.

“Since my deployment and resumption, the command has been successful in its core mandate, including the suppression of smuggling, revenue collection and trade facilitation.

“The command also facilitated the formal export of locally-manufactured goods, although in a low volume due to the peculiarity of the command as airport terminals, to the tune of N1.9 billion in November.”