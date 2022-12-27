One of the topics dominating global headlines and the bulk of discussions by economic experts is the ever rising inflation and cost of living crisis which has permeated different regions of the world at varying degrees.

A fall out of this is also the energy crisis as the Russia-Ukraine war has caused an imbalance and disruption in the supply of refined products. And considering Nigeria exports her crude oil and import refined products, a fall out of this magnitude is a major energy crisis and has impacted Nigeria because aviation fuel is now in short supply and at an all-time high in terms of pricing, this coupled with airlines inability to access the forex needed for essential business operations, Companies such as JUSSEG a Nigerian based travel agency is consistently coming up with innovative moves to get the best travel deals for its client base.

A combination of the factors mentioned above are some of the reasons air travel fares have soared high and most airlines have either suspended operations leaving others struggling to meet up with demands.

Agencies in the travel and tour sector are also affected by the astronomical increase in prices as local flights now go for prices starting from as low as Eighty thousand naira (80,000) depending on the destination. While international travels now average around six hundred thousand Naira and above. But with JUSSEG Travels – a leading and foremost online travel solution platform that provides customers with everything they need to research, plan and purchase trips locally and globally – new and existing clients are now able to afford competitive fares for flights, hotel reservations, airport pickups, visa processing and vacation packages.

One of the topics dominating global headlines and the bulk of discussions by economic experts is the ever rising inflation and cost of living crisis which has permeated different regions of the world at varying degrees.

A fall out of this is also the energy crisis as the Russia-Ukraine war has caused an imbalance and disruption in the supply of refined products. And considering Nigeria exports her crude oil and import refined products, a fall out of this magnitude is a major energy crisis and has impacted Nigeria because aviation fuel is now in short supply and at an all-time high in terms of pricing, this coupled with airlines inability to access the forex needed for essential business operations, Companies such as JUSSEG a Nigerian based travel agency is consistently coming up with innovative moves to get the best travel deals for its client base.

A combination of the factors mentioned above are some of the reasons air travel fares have soared high and most airlines have either suspended operations leaving others struggling to meet up with demands.

Agencies in the travel and tour sector are also affected by the astronomical increase in prices as local flights now go for prices starting from as low as Eighty thousand naira (80,000) depending on the destination. While international travels now average around six hundred thousand Naira and above. But with JUSSEG Travels – a leading and foremost online travel solution platform that provides customers with everything they need to research, plan and purchase trips locally and globally – new and existing clients are now able to afford competitive fares for flights, hotel reservations, airport pickups, visa processing and vacation packages.